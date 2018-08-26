Salina, KS

Kansas Representatives React to McCain’s Passing

Todd PittengerAugust 26, 2018

Representatives from Kansas, current and past, are reacting to the passing of Senator John McCain.

Kansas Senator Jerry Moran released a statement. It reads in part:

“John McCain was a true American hero, whose sense of duty to our nation led to a lifetime of dedicated public service. First as a naval aviator serving in Vietnam, his honor led him to refuse early release ahead of his fellow American POWs. Then as a member of Congress and presidential candidate, John remained steadfast in his principles, always seeking to do what he thought was in our nation’s best interest.”

Kansas Senator Pat Roberts Tweeted:

“My friend Senator John McCain is an American hero and has spent his life serving our country. Franki and I are praying for the entire McCain family and wish them peace and comfort in the coming days.”

Former Senator Bob Dole also chimed in via Twitter:

“Elizabeth and I are saddened to hear the news about our friend, John McCain. John is a great American hero who has spent his entire life serving his country with distinction, selflessness, and honor. We will be praying for Senator John McCain and his family.”

According to a statement form his family, the 81-year-old McCain passed away peacefully late Saturday afternoon while surrounded by family and friends. He had been battling brain cancer for the past year.

