Kansas Remains COVID-19 Hotspot

Kansas has the 6th highest COVID-19 positive rate in the nation and the 16th highest for cases per 100,000 people. Kansas Department of Health and Environment Secretary Dr. Lee Norman says that’s according to the White House Coronavirus Task Force, which recently began releasing weekly statistics.

According to Dr. Norman, there are 108 cases per 100,000 in the state, which makes Kansas the 16th highest in the nation, compared to the national average of 93 per 100,000. Dr. Norman also says that Kansas has a positive rate of 10.3%, which is the 6th highest in the nation.Norman says there are also 11 new clusters bringing the total to 153 active clusters.

Norman says hospitalizations are steady, but still too highly, especially with fly season nearing. He added that there already have been some cases of the flu.

Dr. Norman says looking at the pandemic in terms of a football game, he believes we are at about at the end of the first quarter. He says community spread is still quite active. He believes with schools, colleges, and universities starting back up with in-person classes it will be challenging to slow the spread.

State health officials continue to stress wearing masks, social distancing, avoiding crowds, and frequent hand washing to slow the spread