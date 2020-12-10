Kansas Readies to Disperse Vaccine

The State of Kansas is releasing more information on a potential COVID-19 vaccine dispersal plan throughout the state.

While the state continues to await FDA approval for the two vaccines, they are anticipating receiving 24,000 doses in the first shipment of the vaccine. The initial vaccine distribution will be geared towards healthcare providers and long-term care residents, in line with CDC’s ACIP recommendations.

As far as when other groups of individuals will receive the vaccine, Kansas Department of Health and Environment officials are still receiving guidance from the federal government, who is supplying the vaccine. They will make this information public as soon as we are able. Vaccine for the general public is not anticipated until late spring/early summer. The COVID-19 vaccine is not mandated by the state of Kansas.

The vaccine itself is free but providers may assess an administration fee. However, no one may be turned away for inability to pay that administration fee.

