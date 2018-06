Kansas is getting a high ranking for the well-being of children.

According to The Casey Foundation’s 2018 Kids Count Data Book, Kansas ranks 13th in the nation for the children’s well-being. The study shows Kansas ranked eighth in the economic well-being of kids, 18th in health and 21st in education.

New Hampshire topped the list for the well-being of children while New Mexico received the lowest rating.

