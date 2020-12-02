State Prepares to Receive COVID Vaccines

The state of Kansas is preparing for the arrival of COVID-19 vaccines.

Kansas Department of Health and Environment officials told lawmakers in a Legislative Budget Committee meeting Tuesday the state expects to receive nearly 24-thousand doses of vaccines from Pfizer as soon as mid-December.

CDC advisers voted Tuesday on prioritizing health workers along with protecting those living at long term care facilities. Both groups make up about 24 million people. The recommendation is needed since there won’t be enough doses for everyone right away. But it all hinges on the FDA approving Pfizer and/or Moderna. The first review happens next week.

The Kansas distribution plan calls for healthcare workers in ICUs and emergency rooms to get the vaccine first.