Kansas Picked as Big 12 Preseason Favorite; Dickinson Named Preseason Big 12 POY

IRVING, Texas – For the 21st time in the 28-year history of the coaches’ men’s basketball preseason Big 12 poll, Kansas has been selected as the favorite to win the conference as the league announced preseason awards Thursday.

Individually, Kansas graduate center Hunter Dickinson is the Big 12 Preseason Player of the Year for the second-consecutive season becoming the first player in conference history to earn the accolade twice. Dickinson, a unanimous preseason all-conference first team selection, is joined on the Preseason All-Big 12 Team by KU teammate Dajuan Harris Jr. , who is on the preseason all-league second team.

Kansas received nine of a possible 15 first-place votes in the poll as coaches are not allowed to vote for their own team. KU amassed 215 points, edging 2024 Big 12 regular-season champion Houston (211) in the poll. Houston had five first-place votes. Iowa State (194), with one first-place vote, was third in the poll with Baylor fourth and Arizona fifth. Arizona garnered one first-place vote in the poll.

Historically, Dickinson marks the 12th Jayhawk to collect the preseason player of the year award. Kansas has had at least one player on the Preseason All-Big 12 First Team in all but two of the 29 seasons the conference has existed, since 1996-97. Dickinson is the 41st Jayhawk to be listed on the Preseason All-Big 12 first team.

Kansas is coming off a 23-11 season where it advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the 33rd time in the last 34 years, a run that started in 1990. KU returns three starters led by Dickinson, a 2024 Consensus All-America Second Team, All-Big 12 First Team and the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year selection. Dickinson was the only player in the Big 12 to average a double-double (17.9 ppg, 10.9 rpg) last year. Harris has been the starter each of the last three seasons and was the 2023 Big 12 Defensive player of the Year. A three-time all-league honoree, Harris has led the league in assist-to-turnover ratio two of the last three seasons and has ranked in the top five in the conference in assists per game each of the last three years. Two-time All-Big 12 selection and the 2023 Big 12 Most Improved player, KJ Adams Jr. is also back as a returning starter. Kansas has nine newcomers on its roster that includes six upperclassmen transfers.

2024-25 Big 12 Preseason Honors (as voted on by the coaches)

Preseason Poll

Place. Team (first place votes)

1-KANSAS (9) – 215

2-Houston (5) – 211

3-Iowa State (1) – 194

4-Baylor – 185

5-Arizona (1) – 179

6-Cincinnati – 140

7-Texas Tech – 135

8-K-State – 133

9-BYU – 116

10-TCU – 90

11-UCF – 83

12-Arizona State – 64

13-West Virginia – 62

14-Oklahoma State – 46

15-Colorado – 37

16-Utah – 30

Preseason All-Big 12 First Team

Caleb Love, Arizona

LJ Cryer, Houston

J’Wan Roberts, Houston

Tamin Lipsey, Iowa State

Hunter Dickinson , Kansas*

Preseason All-Big 12 Second Team

Norchad Omier, Baylor

Jeremy Roach, Baylor

Keshon Gilbert, Iowa State

DAJUAN HARRIS JR., KANSAS

Coleman Hawkins, K-State

*- unanimous

Preseason Player of the Year: HUNTER DICKINSON, KANSAS

Preseason Co-Newcomer of the Year: Jeremy Roach, Baylor

Preseason Co-Newcomer of the Year: Coleman Hawkins, K-State

Freshman of the Year: VJ Edgecombe, Baylor

Coaches were not permitted to vote for their own student-athletes.

Kansas’ Preseason Big 12 Player of the Years – Jacque Vaughn (1996-97), Raef LaFrentz (1997-98), Wayne Simien (2004-05), Brandon Rush and Julian Wright (2006-07), Cole Aldrich and Sherron Collins (2009-10), Devonte’ Graham (2017-18), Udoka Azubuike (2019-20), Remy Martin (2021-22), Hunter Dickinson (2023-24), Hunter Dickinson (2024-25)

Big 12 Preseason Poll History

Season – Preseason Selection (actual finish); Big 12 Champion (preseason selection)

2023-24 – Kansas (T5th); Houston (2nd)

2022-23 – Baylor (T3rd); Kansas (2nd)

2021-22 – Kansas (T1st); Kansas (1st), Baylor (3rd)

2020-21 – Baylor (1st); Baylor (1st)

2019-20 – Kansas (1st); Kansas (1st)

2018-19 – Kansas (3rd); Kansas State (2nd), Texas Tech (7th)

2017-18 – Kansas (1st); Kansas (1st)*

2016-17 – Kansas (1st); Kansas (1st)

2015-16 – Kansas (1st); Kansas (1st)

2014-15 – Kansas (1st); Kansas (1st)

2013-14 – Kansas (1st), Oklahoma State (8th); Kansas (1st)

2012-13 – Kansas (1st); Kansas (1st), Kansas State (5th)

2011-12 – Kansas (1st), Texas A&M (9th); Kansas (1st)

2010-11 – Kansas State (T3rd); Kansas (2nd)

2009-10 – Kansas (1st); Kansas (1st)

2008-09 – Oklahoma (2nd); Kansas (3rd)

2007-08 – Kansas (T1st); Kansas (1st), Texas (2nd)

2006-07 – Kansas (1st); Kansas (1st)

2005-06 – Texas (T1st); Kansas (3rd), Texas (1st)

2004-05 – Kansas (T1st), Oklahoma State (3rd); Kansas (T1st), Oklahoma (4th)

2003-04 – Missouri (T5th); Oklahoma State (5th)

2002-03 – Kansas (1st); Kansas (1st)

2001-02 – Kansas (1st); Kansas (1st)

2000-01 – Kansas (T2nd); Iowa State (4th)

1999-00 – Kansas (5th); Iowa State (6th)

1998-99 – Oklahoma State (T5th); Texas (5th)

1997-98 – Kansas (1st); Kansas (1st)

1996-97 – No coaches poll; Kansas

*The 2018 title was later vacated.