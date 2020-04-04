Kansas Outdoor Spring Seasons Continue as Planned

All 2020 spring hunting seasons will continue.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism says all seasons are currently proceeding as scheduled, including the spring turkey season.

Hunters traveling from states listed on the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s “Travel Quarantine List,” referenced here http://www.kdheks.gov/coronavirus, must self-quarantine upon arrival for 14 days prior to hunting and/or checking into a state park cabin. Refunds will be available for those no longer able to travel.

Kansas state parks, fishing lakes and wildlife areas are open to the public – including campgrounds, boat ramps and restroom facilities.

KDWPT offices will resume essential business activities beginning April 6.

– – –

For the latest information on the COVID-19 virus, visit http://www.kdheks.gov/coronavirus/index.htm.

For the latest information on KDWPT facility closures, visit https://ksoutdoors.com/KDWPT-Info/KDWPT-Closures.