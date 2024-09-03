Kansas Nationally Ranked at No. 19, No. 20 in Week Two Polls

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Football is ranked No. 19 in the week two Associated Press Poll and No. 20 in the LBM Coaches Poll, the organizations announced on Tuesday.

With Kansas being ranked at No. 19 in Tuesday’s AP Poll, it is Kansas’ earliest ranking in the regular season since being ranked No. 14 on Sept. 2, 2008. Kansas opened the season at No. 22 in the AP poll and No. 24 in the Coaches Poll, marking the first time Kansas has been ranked in both major polls entering the season since 2008.

The Jayhawks’ appearance in the AP Poll is Kansas’ 118th ranking all-time, including its ninth under head coach Lance Leipold. Prior to Leipold’s arrival in 2021, Kansas had not been ranked in either poll since 2009.

The ranking comes after Kansas won its season opener for the fourth straight season, defeating Lindenwood 48-3 to start the year 1-0. Kansas compiled 530 yards of offense, including 331 rushing yards and seven total touchdowns.

The Kansas defense held strong, holding the Lions to just 202 total yards of offense and three points, the fewest allowed by a Kansas team since Sept. 5, 2009, vs. Northern Colorado. Cornerback Mello Dotson returned an interception for a 33-yard touchdown in the second quarter, marking his third-career pick-six, a new KU school record.

The Jayhawks will travel to Champaign, Illinois to take on the Fighting Illini on Saturday, Sept. 7 at Memorial Stadium at 6 p.m. CT. The meeting between Kansas and Illinois will be the seventh in the series history, with the two teams split at 3-3 all-time. It will be Kansas’ first trip to Champaign, Ill., since 1968, in a game that Kansas won 47-7.