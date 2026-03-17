The Salina Holiday Festival & Parade of Lights is the Kansas Main Street Event of the Year.

Representatives from Salina Downtown Inc. attended the Kansas Main Street Awards ceremony hosted by the Kansas Department of Commerce on Monday evening in Topeka.

According to the organization, Kansas Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland, delivered the keynote address, sharing an inspiring message about the vital role downtown districts and Main Street programs play in strengthening communities, supporting local businesses, and creating vibrant gathering places across Kansas.

During the ceremony, Salina Downtown Inc. was recognized for achieving accreditation through the Kansas Main Street program for the fifth consecutive year, demonstrating SDI’s continued commitment to downtown revitalization, economic development, and community engagement. In addition, Salina Downtown Inc.’s Holiday Festival & Parade of Lights received the Kansas Main Street Event of the Year Award, recognizing the event’s success in bringing the community together and celebrating the spirit of the holiday season in downtown Salina.

“This recognition truly belongs to our downtown businesses, volunteers, sponsors, and community members who help make downtown Salina such a vibrant and welcoming place,” said Bishop. “It is an honor to showcase our downtown and share the incredible energy and pride our community brings to these events.”

The Kansas Main Street Awards celebrate outstanding achievements in downtown revitalization and recognize communities that demonstrate excellence in preservation, economic vitality, design, and promotion.