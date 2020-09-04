Kansas Launches Effort to Land New Space Command HQ

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly today announced her strong push to land the new U.S. Space Command headquarters in Kansas.

Four Kansas communities have submitted proposals to become home to the headquarters of the U.S. Space Command (USSPACECOM), which is responsible for military operations in outer space. Derby, Kansas City, Kan., Leavenworth, and Wichita have responded to requests for information from the federal government with proposed development sites in their communities.

“I have directed my Cabinet to use all resources necessary to support the selection of Kansas as the headquarters for the U.S. Space Command,” Governor Kelly said. “Our strong teams of state and local economic development professionals have the tools available for the attraction, growth, and retention of the U.S. Space Command headquarters. Kansas is the perfect place for this facility, and we are prepared to do the work to get it here. We look forward to further discussion with the U.S. Air Force as it works toward a decision on the U.S. Space Command headquarters’ location.”

The interested Kansas communities are in the National Security Crossroads, a bi-state region with unique national security assets and talent. This would allow U.S. Space Command to quickly leverage this critical national security infrastructure and skills in establishing its permanent headquarters in Kansas.

The four proposals address facility space requirements, workforce needs, proximity to a military installation, and other vital elements necessary for the successful operation of the U.S. Space Command headquarters. Each community has unique assets and attributes that would make it an attractive and practical location for the USSPACECOM headquarters, employees, and families.

“There’s no question Kansas is the best place in the nation for the U.S. Space Command headquarters,” Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “Our central location, talented and educated workforce, existing military infrastructure, the advanced network of higher education institutions across our state – the list of advantages is unmatched. I am confident that Kansas is the most strategic choice for the Space Command headquarters’ location, and we look forward to supporting these four outstanding Kansas cities throughout the process.”

Each proposed site in Kansas offers impressive assets, including an educated workforce, quality-of-life amenities, and robust infrastructure attractive to businesses and organizations. Along with its strong military and aviation presence, Kansas also boasts a longstanding record of enthusiastic support for military service members and their families – both active duty personnel and veterans as they transition from military to civilian life.