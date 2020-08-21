Kansas Hunting Guide Sentenced

A Kansasguide is losing his hunting privileges for three years because he violated the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.

According to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister 33-year-old Bryan D. Boxberger of Stafford pleaded guilty in federal court in Wichita to violating the act.

In his plea, Boxberger admitted he acted as a waterfowl guide to a party of 13 hunters in Barton County. With Boxberger’s assistance, the hunters killed 31 white-fronted geese, violating a daily bag limit of two per person.

Boxberger was sentenced to three years on probation, during which he is prohibited from hunting and fishing or acting as a guide. In addition, he was ordered to pay a $2,500 fine directed to the North American Wetlands Conservation Fund and $10,000 in restitution directed to the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism-Law Enforcement Division Restitution Fund.