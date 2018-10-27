Salina, KS

Kansas Forts & Bases Presentation Planned

October 27, 2018

A Kansas fort on the horizon might be the difference between hope and despair, or life and death for many pioneers.

Join Debra Goodrich as she guides you through the history of forts and bases, from the first fort in 1744 to the quiet fields of Cold War missile silos. She’ll discuss the variety, purposes, fates and people of many forts, using vivid first person accounts.

Goodrich is the president of the Civil War Roundtable of Eastern Kansas, an author and has appeared in many documentaries on various history topics. She’ll also be on hand to sign copies of her books including, Kansas Forts & Bases: Sentinels on the Prairie.

This free presentation is hosted by the Smoky Hill Museum on Thursday, November 1, from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Kansas Forts & Bases...
October 27, 2018Comments
Salina Lottery Player Win...
October 27, 2018Comments
Peace Paper Project Direc...
October 27, 2018Comments
Man Hurt in Crash Involvi...
October 27, 2018Comments

