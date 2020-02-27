Salina, KS

Kansas Football Announces Three-Year Series with Fresno State

KU Athletics ReleaseFebruary 27, 2020

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas football program has scheduled a future three game series with the Fresno State Bulldogs beginning in 2025, the schools jointly announced today.

The three-game series will begin on August 23, 2025, in a game that will be played at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. The Jayhawks will travel to Fresno, California to face the Bulldogs in 2029, before the final game of the series is played in Lawrence in 2031.

The meeting between the Jayhawks and the Bulldogs will be the first on the gridiron between the two teams, while the Jayhawks hold a 13-4 record against Mountain West opponents. Kansas last played against a Mountain West opponent in 2003, where the Jayhawks defeated UNLV and Wyoming in consecutive weeks.

