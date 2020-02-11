Kansas Farmer Sentenced For Crop Insurance Fraud

A Kansas farmer will spend time in federal prison in connection with crop insurance fraud and bankruptcy fraud.

Struss had previously pleaded guilty to one count of defrauding the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s crop insurance program, which provides government insurance against unavoidable crop losses. He made false statements in which he under-reported his total 2015 corn crop by approximately 23,524 bushels, and his total sorghum/milo crop by 31,208 bushels.

Struss also pleaded guilty to one count of bankruptcy fraud. He falsely answered “no” to a question in his bankruptcy filing about whether he had transferred property to anyone else recently. In fact he made two transfers of $150,000 and $320,000 to another person in 2018.

According to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister 63-year-old Kevin W. Struss of Wakeeney was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison and ordered to pay $604,303 in restitution.