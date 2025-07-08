Kansas Extends Deadline For Chiefs, Royals Stadium Funding

Kansas legislative committee is extending the deadline for the Chiefs and Royals to decide on a stadium financing plan from the state.

The Kansas Legislative Coordinating Committee has unanimously approved the extension to use bonds to cover 70-percent of a new stadium’s cost if the two teams decide to relocate to the state.

The new deadline is set for June 30th, 2026. However, the committee is seeking an answer from the two professional teams by December 31st of this year.

The Chiefs and Royals have both played for more than five decades at the Truman Sports Complex in eastern Kansas City, Missouri.