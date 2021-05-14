Kansas Ends State Mandatory Mask Order

Those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are no longer required to wear face masks in public in Kansas unless otherwise directed by a local ordinance.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly issued a statement to that effect Thursday, confirming that anyone who received their final dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at least two weeks ago can safely go about their day without a face mask. That said, Kansans are reportedly also advised to wear masks as required at businesses and healthcare facilities and on public transportation.

The Governor’s announcement came after the CDC is new mask guidance. Fully vaccinated Americans can now go without face masks. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said people who are fully vaccinated can forgo masks both indoors and outdoors, in most circumstances. She said it represents a return to “some sense of normalcy.”

Dr. Walensky praised the efficacy of the vaccines approved for use in the U.S. She also warned about the unpredictability of virus mutations, or variants, and said mask recommendations may have to be revised again.

While the state order is ended, local cities and counties can still enact and enforce their own ordinances.