Kansas Emergency Food Assistance Program Continued

Governor Laura Kelly this week directed the Kansas Department for Children and Families to continue emergency food assistance (SNAP) benefits to current program households.

According to the Governor’s office, the emergency allotment increases a household’s monthly benefit to the maximum allowed for the size of family.

“While Kansas continues its steady return to normal, the pandemic caused challenges for families – and many still need support,” Governor Kelly said. “Extending emergency SNAP benefits is part of our commitment to protecting Kansas children and families during the pandemic and beyond, and ensuring our kids have reliable access to quality, healthy foods.”

Under Governor Kelly’s direction, DCF Secretary Laura Howard issued a Declaration of Continuing Benefits due to COVID-19 — under K.S.A. 39-708c, et seq. — which directs the agency to continue taking all necessary actions to address the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic throughout the State of Kansas.

DCF estimates the extension will bring an additional $14.5 million in benefits per month to Kansas.

The continuance of the emergency allotment is effective through December 31, 2021, or upon the termination of the federal declaration of a Public Health Emergency, whichever occurs sooner.

No application is necessary to receive the emergency food assistance funds. The distribution will continue to follow the standard alphabetical schedule.

Those that don’t currently receive food assistance but are interested in applying can visit the DCF website at www.dcf.ks.gov.