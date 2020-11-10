Kansas Doctor on Biden COVID-19 Advisory Board

A Kansas doctor is named to President-elect Joe Biden’s COVID-19 Advisory Board. Dr. Rick Bright of Hutchinson was announced as a part of the 13-member task force.

Rick Bright, PhD, is an American immunologist, virologist, and former public health official. Dr. Bright was the director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) from 2016 to 2020 and the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response at the Department of Health and Human Services. He also previously served as an advisor to the World Health Organization and the United States Department of Defense.

Bright’s career career has focused on the development of vaccines, drugs, and diagnostics to address emerging infectious diseases and national security threats.

Bright had led the Biomedical Advance Research and Development Authority since 2016, but was ousted in April for questioning an anti-malaria drug touted by President Donald Trump.