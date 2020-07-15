Governor to Delay School Until After Labor Day

UPDATE: Kansas Governor Laura Kelly is delaying the start of school in the fall until after Labor Day. The Governor said she will issue an executive order next week.

Kelly, along with KDHE Secretary Dr. Lee Norman and Kansas Education Commissioner Dr. Randy Watson announced details during a media conference.

School districts around the state of Kansas received guidance on the reopening process earlier in the day.

School districts around the state of Kansas receive guidance on the reopening process for schools in the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Kansas Department of Education board members voted 9-0 in favor of accepting the “Negative Change: Kansas’ Guide to Learning and School Safety Operations” document on Wednesday morning.

The document–which had more than 80 educators, healthcare and public health officials, parents and legislators as authors of the operations side–lays out a road map for school districts in the state to deal with the uncertainties of COVID-19 and the potential spread in schools.

The document highlights three types of learning environments: on-site, hybrid and remote. Hybrid and remote environments are encouraged when community restrictions for COVID-19 are moderate or high causing school capacity to be reduced or restricted as explained below:

Guidance from that Kansas Department of Health and Environment says that schools should consult with their local health environment to identify what learning environment should be considered using case counts.

While the KDHE plans to work with school districts on a case-by-case basis, the government agency says that there are no plans as of now to mandate when school should or should not be opened.

Staff members at schools across Kansas are encouranged to have their temperature taken on a daily basis once they are screened for symptims. Those with a fever should be sent home without further entry in to the building.

Meanwhile, schools are asked to establish with the local health department at-home screenings metrics for students that can be communicated out to families. Staff should monitor students on a daily basis for signs/symptoms of illness. If a student is ill, they should be sent home.

With the guidance accepted by the State Board, they remind everyone that this document is just guidance, there are no mandates.

KSAL News will continue to follow developments.