Kansas COVID-19 Weekly Update: 6-26

New COVID-19 cases as well as hospitalizations and deaths rise over the past week in Kansas.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s latest information from 9:30 a.m. Friday say that 13,538 Kansans have contracted COVID-19. Also, 1,128 people have been hospitalized with 264 deaths statewide.

The rise in new cases around the state is over 1,500 since last Friday, June 19. Meanwhile, 10 people have died this week due to complications with the virus.

Wyandotte County again has the most cases of COVID-19, as the county accounts for 2,108 cases.

Testing rates have risen in Kansas as well, with 57.51 per 1,000 people being tested on average. The hospitalization rate continues to be well below 10% with 356 of the hospitalizations requiring ICU admission. Medical ventilation is at 152 cases.

Saline County continues to rise, but not as fast as it was earlier this week. As of 9:30 a.m. Friday, the KDHE accounts for 81 cases of the virus in Saline County–as rise in four new cases since Wednesday.

As of Friday morning, 154,321 Kansans have tested negative for COVID-19.

Local COVID-19 Cases by County (as of Friday morning):