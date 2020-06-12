Kansas COVID-19 Weekly Update: 6-12

New cases of COVID-19 slowly rise by over 600 this week in Kansas.

The Kansas Department of Health & Environment released its latest numbers at 9 a.m. Friday and says that 11,047 Kansans have contracted the virus, a raise in 654 new cases statewide this week.

Deaths in Kansas are at 243, while 973 people have been hospitalized due to the disease–well less than 10% of total cases. Of the hospitalizations, 324 are ICU admissions.

Ford County remains with the most cases as the county has 1,857 total and Finney County has the third most at 1,503. Wyandotte County has the second most at 1,664.

Locally, Saline County continues to slowly rise in new cases as the county now has 32 cases, with 1,270 people being tested–a rate of 23.4 per 1,000 people.

As of Friday morning, 118,105 Kansans have tested negative for COVID-19.

COVID-19 in Kan. This Week:

Friday, June 12: 11,047 new cases, 243 deaths, 118,105 negative tests

Wednesday, June 10: 10,812 new cases, 240 deaths, 112,930 negative tests

Monday, June 8: 10,650 new cases, 236 deaths, 108,859 negative tests

Weekly Local COVID-19 Update: