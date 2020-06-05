Salina, KS

Kansas COVID-19 Update: 6-5

Jeremy BohnJune 5, 2020

New cases of COVID-19 rose much slower this past week than in previous weeks around the state of Kansas.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment released its latest numbers at 9 a.m. Friday and says that 10,393 Kansans have contracted the disease, with 232 related deaths.

Compared to the numbers one week ago, Kansas saw a rise in new cases of less 1,000 in a week, with 24 deaths this past week.

Locally, the new case rate in Saline County continues to be flat with 30 total cases over the last three months. Saline County continues to monitor just one active case–who remains in home isolation. Outside of two total deaths, all others have met the criteria to be considered recovered.

As of Friday morning, 103,260 Kansans have tested negative for the virus.

COVID-19 in Kan. This Week:

  • Friday, June 5: 10,393 confirmed cases, 232 deaths, 103,260 negative tests
  • Wednesday, June 3: 10,170 confirmed cases, 222 deaths, 97,883 negative tests
  • Monday, June 1: 10,011 confirmed cases, 217 deaths, 93,301 negative tests

Local COVID-19 Update:

  • Saline County-30 cases
  • McPherson County-30 cases
  • Marion County-7 cases
  • Dickinson County-5 cases
  • Ottawa County-4 cases
  • Rice County-4 cases
  • Ellsworth County-2 cases
  • Lincoln County-0 cases

 

