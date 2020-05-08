Kansas COVID-19 Update: 5-8

New cases of COVID-19 continue to spike in southwest Kansas, while new cases continue to flatten in many other portions of the state.

The Kansas Department of Health & Environment says that as of 9 a.m. Friday, 6,501 Kansans have contracted COVID-19 at some point during the pandemic, with 152 related deaths.

Ford County now has the most cases of Coronavirus in the entire state, as the county is responsible for 1,027 cases. It is the first time since the start of the pandemic that a county contiguous with the Kansas City metro does not have the most cases of the virus in Kansas.

Finney County’s numbers continue to rise as they now have 677 cases and Seward County has 668.

In central Kansas, Saline County continues with 23 cases of COVID-19.* (NOTE: The KDHE says that the county has 21 confirmed cases, however, two non-active cases have been listed as ‘probable.’)

McPherson County continues with 25 positive cases of COVID-19, Marion County has six cases, Ottawa County has four, Rice County is at three, Dickinson County is at two, while Ellsworth County has a new positive case bringing its total to two.

Lincoln County still does not have a confirmed positive case of the virus.

As of Friday morning, 41,207 Kansans have tested negative for COVID-19.