Kansas COVID-19 Update: 5-7

Jeremy BohnMay 7, 2020

Cases of COVID-19 in the Sunflower State have now topped 6,000.

According to the Kansas Department of Health & Environment, they released the latest numbers at 9 a.m. Thursday and say that 6,144 Kansans have contracted COVID-19, with 147 related deaths.

Hospitalizations are at 587 cases with 218 ICU admissions. Meanwhile, of the 147 deaths, the youngest of age was 42 and the median age was 81.

Of the 105 counties across Kansas, only 22 do not have a known positive case of COVID-19.

After going six straight days with no new cases, Saline County has had two within the past 24 hours and now has 23 total with two deaths. McPherson County has 25 cases of COVID-19, Marion County ticks up with six, Ottawa County continues with four, Rice County stays at three, Dickinson County continues with two and Ellsworth County has one positive COVID-19 test.

As of Thursday morning, Lincoln County still does not yet have a known positive case of COVID-19.

Statewide, 38,678 Kansans have tested negative for the virus.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020.

