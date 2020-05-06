Kansas COVID-19 Update: 5-6

Over 5,700 Kansans have contracted Coronavirus.

That’s according to the Kansas Department of Health & Environment who released the latest information at 9 a.m. Wednesday. The KDHE says that 5,734 people have COVID-19 in Kansas, while 571 have had to be hospitalized and the death toll has now ticked to 144 people.

New cases continue to fire up in southwest Kansas, as Ford County has 880 cases of COVID-19–second most per county behind Wyandotte County (910)–Seward County has 626 cases and Finney County has 532 positive tests.

In central Kansas, new cases continue to stall. Saline County has now gone six consecutive days without a new case of COVID-19 as there remains 21 cases. McPherson County has 25 cases, Marion County is still with five, Ottawa County has four, Rice County continues with three, Dickinson County has two cases and Ellsworth County remains with one.

Lincoln County still does not yet have a known positive case of COVID-19.

In Saline County, 532 people have been tested.

As of Wednesday morning, 36,380 Kansans have tested negative for the virus.