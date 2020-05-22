Salina, KS

Kansas COVID-19 Update: 5-22

Jeremy BohnMay 22, 2020

Nearly 9,000 Kansans have contracted COVID-19 as of Friday.

That’s according to the Kansas Department of Health & Environment that says as of 9 a.m. Friday, 8,953 people have had COVID-19 across the state with 185 related deaths.

While new cases come in, hospitalization and death rates across the state have been flat for nearly a month as 787 people have required hospitalization due to COVID-19.

In Kansas, of the 185 deaths, the median age of death due to COVID-19 in 80, while the youngest person to have died due to the virus was 36-years-old.

Meanwhile, in Saline County, we continue with 28 cases and have gone five days-in-a-row with no new cases of Coronavirus as of Friday morning. 22 of the 28 people infected with the virus have met the criteria of “recovered,” however, two people total have died due to the disease.

As of Friday morning, 67,467 Kansans have tested negative for COVID-19.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020.

