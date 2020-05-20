Kansas COVID-19 Update: 5-20

Kansas continues its steady rise in new cases of COVID-19 with hot spots in the southwestern portion of the state.

According to the Kansas Department of Health & Environment, the latest information has been released at 9 a.m. Wednesday. In Kansas, 8,539 people have contracted the virus, with 178 statewide deaths.

Still, hospitalizations account for less than 10% of the total cases as 760 people have required hospitalization with 258 ICU admissions in Kansas.

Finney, Ford, Leavenworth and Wyandotte counties account for over 5,000 of the state’s 8,500 cases of COVID-19.

New cases have dwindled this week as since Monday, there have been less than 100 new cases of the disease, each day.

In Saline County, 887 people have been tested for COVID-19, with 28 cases of the virus. Two people from the county have died due to COVID-19, while four people continued to be monitored. 22 people have “recovered” from the disease in the county.

As of Wednesday morning, 62,664 Kansans have tested negative for COVID-19.

Local COVID-19 Update: