Kansas COVID-19 Update: 5-18

Jeremy BohnMay 18, 2020

Hospitalization and death rates due to COVID-19 continue to flatten in Kansas, while new cases continue to rise.

The Kansas Department of Health & Environment released the latest numbers at 9 a.m. Monday and says that 173 people have died due to COVID-19 in Kansas, while 740 have had to be hospitalized.

Meanwhile, there are now 8,340 Kansans who have tested positive for the virus.

Of the 173 deaths, the median age is 81, while the youngest person to have died from COVID-19 was 36.

As of Monday morning, 58,650 Kansans have tested negative for COVID-19.

Area COVID-19 Update:

  • Saline County-28 cases
  • McPherson County-26 cases
  • Marion County-7 cases
  • Ottawa County-4 cases
  • Rice County-4 cases
  • Dickinson County-2 cases
  • Ellsworth County-2 cases
  • Lincoln County-0 cases

