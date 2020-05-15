Salina, KS

Now: 68 °

Currently: Overcast

Hi: 75 ° | Lo: 61 °

Kansas COVID-19 Update: 5-15

Jeremy BohnMay 15, 2020

Kansas continues to see a rise in COVID-19 cases.

According to the Kansas Department of Health & Environment, the latest information was released at 9 a.m. Friday and there are now 7,886 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 172 related deaths.

Meanwhile, of the positive cases, less than 10% of those infected have needed hospitalization.

Of the 172 deaths, the median age is 80, while the youngest person to have passed away due to the disease was 36.

Saline County continues to see declining rates of COVID-19 cases, where as of 9 a.m. Friday, the KDHE says the county remains with 27 cases of the virus. As of the last release Thursday evening, the Saline County Health Department says that four people remain under observation with symptoms, while 21 have met the criteria of being “recovered.” Two people have died from COVID-19 in Saline County.

Other local cases of COVID-19:

  • Saline County-27
  • McPherson County-26
  • Marion County-7
  • Ottawa County-4
  • Rice County-4
  • Dickinson County-2
  • Ellsworth County-2
  • Lincoln County-0

As of Friday morning, 53,706 Kansans have tested negative for COVID-19.

*NOTE: The KDHE is now only releasing Kansas COVID-19 information each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.*

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

COVID-19 Top News

Kansas COVID-19 Update: 5-15

Kansas continues to see a rise in COVID-19 cases. According to the Kansas Department of Health &a...

May 15, 2020 Comments

More Emergency Furloughs Coming at ...

COVID-19 Kansas News

May 15, 2020

Muninger Retires as Sacred Heart AD...

Sports News

May 15, 2020

Stolen Car Returned; More Property ...

Kansas News

May 15, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

More Emergency Furloughs ...
May 15, 2020Comments
Stolen Car Returned; More...
May 15, 2020Comments
Former Salina Student Ear...
May 15, 2020Comments
Willer and Riffel will be married on Saturday, May 30
Wedding Bells Continue to...
May 14, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH