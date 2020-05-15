Kansas COVID-19 Update: 5-15

Kansas continues to see a rise in COVID-19 cases.

According to the Kansas Department of Health & Environment, the latest information was released at 9 a.m. Friday and there are now 7,886 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 172 related deaths.

Meanwhile, of the positive cases, less than 10% of those infected have needed hospitalization.

Of the 172 deaths, the median age is 80, while the youngest person to have passed away due to the disease was 36.

Saline County continues to see declining rates of COVID-19 cases, where as of 9 a.m. Friday, the KDHE says the county remains with 27 cases of the virus. As of the last release Thursday evening, the Saline County Health Department says that four people remain under observation with symptoms, while 21 have met the criteria of being “recovered.” Two people have died from COVID-19 in Saline County.

Other local cases of COVID-19:

Saline County-27

McPherson County-26

Marion County-7

Ottawa County-4

Rice County-4

Dickinson County-2

Ellsworth County-2

Lincoln County-0

As of Friday morning, 53,706 Kansans have tested negative for COVID-19.

*NOTE: The KDHE is now only releasing Kansas COVID-19 information each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.*