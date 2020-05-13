Kansas COVID-19 Update: 5-13

New cases of COVID-19 continue to quickly rise in southwest Kansas, as well as the Kansas City Metro. However, cases in most other portions of the state rise at a much slower rate.

According to the Kansas Department of Health & Environment, as of 9 a.m. Wednesday, there are 7,468 cases of COVID-19 in Kansas with 164 related deaths. Meanwhile, hospitalizations are at 704 cases.

So far, new cases of the virus has risen much slower this week than the past month or so in Kansas. There have been two days this week with new cases rising by less than 100 statewide.

Saline County has 23 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with four ‘probables,” the KDHE has the county’s official total at 27. McPherson County has 26 cases, Marion County is at seven, Ottawa and Rice counties have four cases, each, while both Dickinson and Ellsworth counties have two cases of COVID-19 a piece.

Lincoln County still does not yet have a known positive case of COVID-19.

As of Wednesday morning, 50,160 Kansans have tested negative for the virus.

*NOTE: KDHE will only update its numbers every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from now-on.*