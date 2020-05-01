Kansas COVID-19 Update: 5-1

A new month shows that hospitalization and death rates related to COVID-19 in Kansas continue to flatten, even though new cases are on the rise.

The Kansas Department of Health & Environment says at 9 a.m. Friday, that 534 people have been hospitalized and 130 people have died in Kansas due to COVID-19.

New cases rose by 159 from Thursday as 4,449 Kansans have contracted the virus.

Saline County continues with 21 cases of COVID-19, while McPherson County has 22, Marion County continues with five, Ottawa County also continues with four cases, Rice County has three and Dickinson County remains with two cases.

Meanwhile, as of Friday morning, Ellsworth and Lincoln counties do not yet have a known positive case of COVID-19.

As of Friday morning, 28,585 Kansans have tested negative for COVID-19.

Weekly COVID-19 Updates: