Kansas COVID-19 Update: 4-9

In the State of Kansas, 263 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 42 virus related deaths.

That’s according to the Kansas Department of Health & Environment as they released the official numbers at 11 a.m. Thursday.

The KDHE says that 1,106 people have contracted the virus across 57 Kansas counties, including eight cases locally in Saline County–a new case was discovered on Wednesday–and one death with 159 people tested as of 11 a.m. Thursday. Elsewhere, McPherson County now has 13 cases, while Marion and Ottawa counties have three cases, each.

Still, Dickinson, Ellsworth, Lincoln and Rice counties do not yet have a case of COVID-19 as of the latest KDHE update.

9,669 Kansans have tested negative for the COVID-19 virus.