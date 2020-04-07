Kansas COVID-19 Update: 4-7

The Kansas Department of Health & Environment has updated its daily charting of the COVID-19 pandemic in the Sunflower State.

The KDHE released its numbers at 11 a.m. Tuesday and says that 900 Kansans have tested positive for COVID-19, with 27 statewide deaths due to the virus.

In Saline County, there are seven confirmed cases of COVID-19 with one death related to the virus. 137 people have been tested in Saline County for COVID-19. Meanwhile, statewide, 57 counties have at least one positive case.

However, as of Tuesday morning, Dickinson, Ellsworth, Lincoln and Rice counties do not yet have a positive test.

There have been 8,614 negative tests for the virus is Kansas.