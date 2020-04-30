Kansas COVID-19 Update: 4-30

The state of Kansas saw the most new cases of COVID-19 in a 24 hour time-frame.

The Kansas Department of Health & Environment released the numbers at 9 a.m. Thursday and says that there were 345 new cases of the virus across the state from Wednesday to Thursday. That brings the state’s total of new cases of COVID-19 to 4,238.

Meanwhile, there have been 523 people hospitalized due to the virus and 129 virus related deaths in Kansas.

Wyandotte County continues with the most cases of COVID-19 at 677, while Ford County continues to accelerate with 675 cases. Seward County has 500.

As of Thursday morning, Saline County has 21 cases of COVID-19. McPherson County has 22, Marion County continues with five, Ottawa County has four, Rice County has three and Dickinson County remains with two cases.

Still, as of Thursday morning, Ellsworth and Lincoln counties do not yet have a positive case of COVID-19.

In Kansas, 27,388 people have tested negative for the disease as of Thursday.

