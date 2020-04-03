Kansas COVID-19 Update: 4-3

There are now over 600 cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus in Kansas.

The Kansas Department of Health & Environment released its latest numbers from the pandemic at 11 a.m. Friday. The KDHE says that there are 620 positive tests of COVID-19 in the state, while the death toll continues to rise, now at 17 in Kansas.

Of the 620 cases, the KDHE says 151 are hospitalized, 295 have not been hospitalized. It is not known the status of the remaining 174 cases.

The age range of those affected is from age zero to 100, while the median age of positive patients is 56.

As of 11 a.m. Thursday, Saline County has four confirmed cases of COVID-19. Marion County confirmed its first cases within the last 24 hours, however, Dickinson and Ellsworth counties do not yet have a positive test.

In Saline County, 77 people have been tested so far for COVID-19.

As of Friday, 6,545 Kansans have tested negative for the virus.