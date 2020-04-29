Kansas COVID-19 Update: 4-29

Hospitalizations and death rates from COVID-19 continue to flatten in the Sunflower State.

The Kansas Department of Health & Environment released the latest information at 9 a.m. on Wednesday and says that 125 Kansans have died due to complications with the virus, while 515 people have had to be hospitalized from the disease.

Meanwhile, new infections continue to rise as 3,738 people have contracted COVID-19 in Kansas.

Deaths from the disease have appear to be flattening for the past week as one person died in the past 24 hours and seven total this week across the state. The youngest person in Kansas to have died from COVID-19 was 42-years-of-age, while the median age of death is 81. While there were 170 new cases between Tuesday and Wednesday, this week’s total of new cases is far down from last week’s total so far.

In central Kansas, new infection rates have been rising, but very slowly. As of Wednesday morning, Saline and McPherson counties continue with 20 cases of COVID-19, each. Marion County’s total stays at five, Rice County stays at three and Dickinson County continues with its two cases. However, Ottawa County did pick up a new case in the past 24 hours, as the county now has four cases.

Ellsworth and Lincoln counties still do not yet have a confirmed case of COVID-19. Saline County has tested 425 people total.

As of Wednesday morning, 25,720 Kansans have tested negative for COVID-19.

