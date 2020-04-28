Kansas COVID-19 Update: 4-28

A month after the Governor of Kansas announced a statewide “Stay At Home” Order, nearly 3,500 Kansans have contracted COVID-19.

The Kansas Department of Health & Environment released its latest information at 9 a.m. Tuesday and says that 124 people in Kansas have died due to the disease, while 3,491 Kansans have contracted the virus.

The hospitalization rate of COVID-19 continues to be low in Kansas with 504 people known to have been hospitalized with complications.Â COVID-19 has known positive tests in 76 of the 105 counties in Kansas.

Saline County continues with 20 known positive cases of COVID-19, as does McPherson County. Marion County has five cases, Ottawa and Rice counties have three and Dickinson County continues with two known cases.

Ellsworth and Lincoln counties still do not yet have a known positive case.

As of Tuesday morning, 24,599 Kansans have tested negative for the virus.

Weekly COVID-19 Updates: