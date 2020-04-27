Kansas COVID-19 Update: 4-27

COVID-19 cases in Kansas continue to rise.

According to the Kansas Department of Health & Environment, there are now 3,328 cases of the virus within the state and it has contributed to 120 deaths, statewide as of 8 a.m. Monday.

Southwest Kansas continues to deal with a spike in cases as Ford County (Dodge City area) now reports the second most cases of COVID-19 by county–only behind Wyandotte County’s total of 573–now at 516 cases. Seward County (Liberal area) has 349 cases and Finney County (Garden City area) has 175.

Things are not quite as dire in central Kansas, as Saline County does not have any new cases as of Monday according to the KDHE. The county reports 19 total positive tests, which has been the case since Saturday.

McPherson County continues with 20 cases of COVID-19, Marion County continues with five, Rice County now has three cases, Ottawa County also has three cases, while Dickinson County now has two.

Ellsworth and Lincoln counties do not yet have a known positive case of COVID-19 as of Monday morning.

The KDHE says that 23,839 Kansans have tested negative for the disease.

Weekend Totals: