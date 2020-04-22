Kansas COVID-19 Update: 4-22

New cases of COVID-19 jumped by nearly 200 from Tuesday to Wednesday in Kansas.

According to the Kansas Department of Health & Environment, they released the latest numbers at 11 a.m. Wednesday and say that 2,211 Kansans have contracted COVID-19, while 110 people have died due to complications of the disease.

The increase in new cases is 186 in the past 24 hours–the most that state has seen in a 24 hour time period during the pandemic. One of the biggest reasons for the jump continues to be ongoing issues in southwest Kansas, where multiple “virus clusters” or “hot spots” have impacted Ford County (Dodge City is the county seat,) who now has the third most confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state at 280. Meanwhile, Seward County (Liberal is the county seat) has 84 cases and Finney County (Garden City is the County Seat) has 56 cases of the virus.

In central Kansas, Saline County has once again gone back-to-back days and now five of the last six with no new infections, as the county sits at 17 cases. McPherson County continues with 19 cases, Marion County has five positive tests of COVID-19, Ottawa County continues with three and Dickinson County has its one case.

Ellsworth, Lincoln and Rice counties do not yet have a known positive case of COVID-19 as of Wednesday morning.

As of Wednesday morning, 17,992 Kansans have tested negative for COVID-19.