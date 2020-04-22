Salina, KS

Now: 58 °

Currently: Light Rain Fog/Mist

Hi: 65 ° | Lo: 48 °

Kansas COVID-19 Update: 4-22

Jeremy BohnApril 22, 2020

New cases of COVID-19 jumped by nearly 200 from Tuesday to Wednesday in Kansas.

According to the Kansas Department of Health & Environment, they released the latest numbers at 11 a.m. Wednesday and say that 2,211 Kansans have contracted COVID-19, while 110 people have died due to complications of the disease.

The increase in new cases is 186 in the past 24 hours–the most that state has seen in a 24 hour time period during the pandemic. One of the biggest reasons for the jump continues to be ongoing issues in southwest Kansas, where multiple “virus clusters” or “hot spots” have impacted Ford County (Dodge City is the county seat,) who now has the third most confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state at 280. Meanwhile, Seward County (Liberal is the county seat) has 84 cases and Finney County (Garden City is the County Seat) has 56 cases of the virus.

In central Kansas, Saline County has once again gone back-to-back days and now five of the last six with no new infections, as the county sits at 17 cases. McPherson County continues with 19 cases, Marion County has five positive tests of COVID-19, Ottawa County continues with three and Dickinson County has its one case.

Ellsworth, Lincoln and Rice counties do not yet have a known positive case of COVID-19 as of Wednesday morning.

As of Wednesday morning, 17,992 Kansans have tested negative for COVID-19.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

COVID-19 Top News

Kansas COVID-19 Update: 4-22

New cases of COVID-19 jumped by nearly 200 from Tuesday to Wednesday in Kansas. According to the ...

April 22, 2020 Comments

Salina Woman Suffers Serious Injuri...

Top News

April 22, 2020

Injury Accident Northeast of Salina

Kansas News

April 22, 2020

Police Searching For 2 Theft Suspec...

Kansas News

April 22, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Injury Accident Northeast...
April 22, 2020Comments
Police Searching For 2 Th...
April 22, 2020Comments
Summer STEM Institute Mov...
April 22, 2020Comments
Kansas Continues to Lead ...
April 22, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH