Kansas COVID-19 Update: 4-21

New cases of COVID-19 in Kansas have hit the 2,000 mark.

The Kansas Department of Health & Environment says that as of 11 a.m. Tuesday, 2,025 Kansans have contracted the virus, while it has caused 107 deaths statewide.

Of the over 2,000 people infected with COVID-19, 419 are on record of having to be hospitalized.

While the total new cases of COVID-19 hit the 2,000 mark, only 39 new cases of the virus popped up over the state in the past 24 hours–down from the daily average over the past two weeks.

Saline County has now gone four of the last five days without a new case of COVID-19 as the county sits at 17 positive tests as of Tuesday morning. Meanwhile, the KDHE reports that 320 people in Saline County have been tested for the virus.

McPherson County’s total continues to rise as the county has 19 cases. Marion County continues with five cases, Ottawa County has three, while Dickinson County remains with just one case of COVID-19.

Ellsworth, Lincoln and Rice counties do not yet have a positive case of COVID-19 as of Tuesday morning.

Statewide, 17,076 Kansans have tested negative for COVID-19.