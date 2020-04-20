Kansas COVID-19 Update: 4-20

Statewide deaths have hit the century mark in Kansas due to COVID-19.

The Kansas Department of Health & Environment released its most up-to-date numbers as of 11 a.m. Monday and says that 100 Kansans have died due to complications with the virus, while total positive cases are up to 1,986.

The last 24 hours have been a difficult one in the state of Kansas as 137 people have tested positive for COVID-19 during that time span. Last week, Kansas had 512 new cases of COVID-19–an average of 73 new cases per day.

While the highest number of new cases continue to be centered around Kansas’ population centers including Wyandotte County (427 cases), Johnson County (377) and Sedgwick County (248); Ford County–which is where Dodge City is–has the fourth most cases of the virus at 180 cases.

After three days of having no new positive cases, Saline County’s total has ticked up by two from 15 to 17 positive cases of COVID-19, while 315 people have been tested for the disease. Meanwhile, McPherson County also has 17 positive tests, Marion County has five, Ottawa County stays at three and Dickinson County continues with just one case.

Still, Ellsworth, Lincoln and Rice counties do not yet have a positive case of COVID-19 as of Monday morning.

Around the state of Kansas, 16,775 people have tested negative for COVID-19.