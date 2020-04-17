Salina, KS

Kansas COVID-19 Update: 4-17

Jeremy BohnApril 17, 2020

Over 1,700 Kansans have contracted the COVID-19 virus as of Friday.

The Kansas Department of Health & Environment released its latest numbers at 11 a.m. Friday and says that 1,705 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Kansas, with 84 related deaths.

Hospitalizations continue to be necessary to a small percentage of the known cases, as the KDHE reports that there are 375 known hospitalizations due to the disease.

Saline County remains at 15 known cases of COVID-19 with 272 people that have been tested for the virus so far. In other local counties, McPherson County also has 15 positive tests of the virus, Marion County continues with five, Ottawa County has three and Dickinson County has one case.

Ellsworth, Lincoln and Rice counties do not yet have a positive case of COVID-19.

As of Friday morning, 15,196 people in Kansas have tested negative for the disease.

