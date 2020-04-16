Kansas COVID-19 Update: 4-16

The state of Kansas saw a spike in new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours.

The Kansas Department of Health & Environment says that as of 10 a.m. Thursday, there are 1,588 cases of the virus, with 80 related deaths.

That is a jump in 94 new cases in a 24 hour time frame. However, of those cases, 359 patients have been confirmed hospitalized due to to the virus.

Meanwhile, the KDHE says that Saline County has picked up two more cases, making its total at 15. The Saline County Health Department will have details on the new cases at 5 p.m. Thursday. There have been 252 people tested for the virus in Saline County.

McPherson County has 15 cases, Marion County has five, Ottawa County remains at three and Dickinson County has one case.

Ellsworth, Lincoln and Rice counties all do not yet have a positive case of COVID-19.

As of 10 a.m. Thursday, there have been 14,534 Kansans test negative for the disease.