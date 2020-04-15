Kansas COVID-19 Update: 4-15

New instances of COVID-19 rose by 68 cases over the last 24 hours in the state of Kansas.

The Kansas Department of Health & Environment says that as of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, there are 1,494 cases of the virus in the state with 76 related deaths.

Meanwhile, 13 people have now had the disease in Saline County with two deaths. It appears as of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, that there was no new cases of COVID-19 within the past 24 hours at this point.

McPherson County has 14 cases, Marion County now has five, Ottawa County continues at three cases, while Dickinson County has one. Ellsworth, Lincoln and Rice counties do not yet have a known case.

As of Wednesday morning, 13,174 Kansans have tested negative for COVID-19.