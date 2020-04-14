Kansas COVID-19 Update: 4-14

New cases and deaths from COVID-19 once again slowed over the past 24 hours in the state of Kansas.

The Kansas Department of Health & Environment says that as of 11 a.m. Tuesday, there are 1,426 cases of COVID-19 in the Sunflower State, with 69 related deaths.

Last week, the state was averaging around 70 new cases of COVID-19 per day. From Sunday to Monday, new cases only rose by 39. From Monday to Tuesday, new cases rose by 50.

Unfortunately, one of the deaths in the past 24 hours has come from Saline County, as the KDHE says that three more cases arose over the last 24 hours totaling the county’s numbers to 13 cases and two deaths. The Saline County Health Department will have further details after 5 p.m. of the latest patients with new COVID-19.

McPherson County now has 14 cases, Marion County has four, Ottawa County has three, while Dickinson County announced its first case earlier this morning.

Ellsworth, Lincoln and Rice counties do not yet have a known case of the disease.

Elsewhere in the state, the virus is plaguing the largest population centers. Wyandotte County has the most cases with 345, Johnson County has 323 cases and Sedgwick County has 205 cases.

As of Tuesday morning, 12,721 Kansans have tested negative for the virus.