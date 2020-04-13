Kansas COVID-19 Update: 4-13

COVID-19 cases across the state of Kansas grew much slower over the last 24 hours.

The Kansas Department of Health & Environment released its most up-to-date numbers as of 10:30 a.m. Monday and says that there are currently 1,376 cases of COVID-19 in the Sunflower State, with 62 related deaths. Meanwhile, out of the positive cases, there have been 309 Kansans hospitalized with the disease.

Here in Saline County, there appears to be a new case of COVID-19, as the KDHE reports that the county has 10 cases–it was previously at nine on Sunday. However, the Saline County Health Department has not yet made an official announcement. Usually, the county updates its official count around 5 p.m. each day.

As of Monday morning, 209 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Saline County.

McPherson County continues at 13 cases, while Marion County picked up an extra case over the weekend and now has four total. Ottawa County has three cases at the moment. However, Dickinson, Ellsworth, Lincoln and Rice counties do not yet have a positive case of COVID-19.

While COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the state, there have been a lot less confirmed cases in the last 24 hours, than compared to the last week. Last week, the state was averaging close to 70 new cases per day. As of 10:30 a.m. Monday (nearly a full 24 hours since the last KDHE update) Kansas’ new positive cases rose by only 39 from Sunday to Monday morning. Whether that is a developing trend remains to be seen.

As of Monday morning, 12,488 Kansans have tested negative for COVID-19.