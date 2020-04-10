Kansas COVID-19 Update: 4-10

A little more than 1,100 Kansans have tested positive now for COVID-19 in the state, with 50 deaths statewide.

The Kansas Department of Health & Environment updated its findings at 8:30 a.m. Friday and says that 1,166 people have now tested positive for the virus–with 274 hospitalizations.

Locally, Saline County holds at eight cases of COVID-19 as of 8:30 a.m. Friday. McPherson County has three cases and Marion and Ottawa counties have three, each.

Meanwhile, Dickinson, Ellsworth, Lincoln and Rice counties do not yet have a case of COVID-19.

There have been 10,248 people test negative for COVID-19 in Kansas.