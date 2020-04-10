Salina, KS

Now: 55 °

Currently: Overcast

Hi: 77 ° | Lo: 47 °

Kansas COVID-19 Update: 4-10

Jeremy BohnApril 10, 2020

A little more than 1,100 Kansans have tested positive now for COVID-19 in the state, with 50 deaths statewide.

The Kansas Department of Health & Environment updated its findings at 8:30 a.m. Friday and says that 1,166 people have now tested positive for the virus–with 274 hospitalizations.

Locally, Saline County holds at eight cases of COVID-19 as of 8:30 a.m. Friday. McPherson County has three cases and Marion and Ottawa counties have three, each.

Meanwhile, Dickinson, Ellsworth, Lincoln and Rice counties do not yet have a case of COVID-19.

There have been 10,248 people test negative for COVID-19 in Kansas.

 

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

COVID-19 Top News

Kansas COVID-19 Update: 4-10

A little more than 1,100 Kansans have tested positive now for COVID-19 in the state, with 50 deaths ...

April 10, 2020 Comments

KSAL Sports Vault

Sports News

April 10, 2020

Central Kansas Outdoors – 4/11

Sports News

April 10, 2020

Saline County Sheriff truck

K-9 Helps In Meth Arrest

Kansas News

April 10, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Saline County Sheriff truck
K-9 Helps In Meth Arrest
April 10, 2020Comments
Governor Kelly Sues to Re...
April 10, 2020Comments
Thieves Steal Car Batteri...
April 10, 2020Comments
COVID-19 Community Spread...
April 9, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH