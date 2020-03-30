Kansas COVID-19 Update: 3-30

Well over 300 people have tested positive for COVID-19 Coronavirus in the Sunflower State.

The Kansas Department of Health & Environment says that as of 10 a.m. Monday, 370 Kansans have test positive for the virus. Meanwhile, there are now eight deaths in Kansas related to COVID-19.

There are now 37 counties across Kansas that have positive tests–including the first in Saline County reported over the weekend. Meanwhile, McPherson and Ottawa counties have positive cases as well.

Females account for 187 of the cases, while there are 183 males infected. The age range is from four to 95 years of age, while the median age is 55.

As of Monday morning, 4,554 Kansans have tested negative for COVID-19.