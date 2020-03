Kansas COVID-19 Update: 3-25

COVID-19 cases spiked a bit within the last 24 hours in the state of Kansas, as there are now 128 confirmed cases of Coronavirus.

The Kansas Department of Health & Environment says that 28 new positive cases of COVID-19 has popped up over Kansas since Tuesday. This also includes one more confirmed death due to the virus, which brings the state’s total to three deaths.

The median age of those infected is 51, while 74 patients are male and 54 are female.

As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, there have still yet to be any confirmed positive tests in Saline County or its contiguous counties.

So far, 2,360 people have tested negative for COVID-19 in Kansas.

Kansas Positive Case Information:

Johnson County-44* (1 death) Wyandotte County-27* (2 deaths) Leavenworth County-11 Sedgwick County-11 Douglas County-10 Butler County-3 Cherokee County-2 Linn County-2 Lyon County-2 Mitchell County-2 Morris County-2 Reno County-2 Bourbon County-1 Crawford County-1 Doniphan County-1 Ford County-1 (Out-of-state: Oregon) Franklin County-1 Jackson County-1 Miami County-1 (Out-of-state: Missouri) Neosho County-1 Pottawatomie County-1 Woodson County-1

