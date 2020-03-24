Salina, KS

Kansas COVID-19 Update: 3-24

Jeremy BohnMarch 24, 2020

Over 2,000 Kansans have tested negative for the COVID-19 Coronavirus.

This, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment who says that as of 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, 100 people have tested positive for COVID-19–with two deaths.

Of the positive cases, 57 are male and the age range is from age seven to 90 years-old. At this point, 2,086 people have tested negative for COVID-19 in Kansas.

In Tuesday’s media release, the KDHE also says that there are no known positive cases of COVID-19 in Saline County or the contiguous counties. However, in a social media post earlier on Tuesday, the Saline County Health Department was aware that COVID-19 is likely “here in Salina,” but had no positive cases as of 8 a.m.

So far, the KDHE reports that COVID-19 has been found in 20 Kansas counties.

Kansas Positive Case Information:

  1. Johnson County-36* (1 death)
  2. Wyandotte County-22* (1 death)
  3. Leavenworth County-7
  4. Sedgwick County-7
  5. Douglas County-6
  6. Butler County-3
  7. Cherokee County-2
  8. Linn County-2
  9. Lyon County-2
  10. Morris County-2
  11. Reno County-2
  12. Bourbon County-1
  13. Doniphan County-1
  14. Ford County-1 (Out-of-state: Oregon)
  15. Franklin County-1
  16. Jackson County-1
  17. Miami County-1 (Out-of-state: Missouri)
  18. Mitchell County-1 (On 3/23, KDHE inaccurately reported that there were two cases–there is only one for now.)
  19. Pottawatomie County-1
  20. Woodson County-1

Previous Kansas COVID-19 Updates:

  • 3-24: 100 confirmed cases, two deaths (20 different counties)
  • 3-23: 84 confirmed cases, two deaths (18 different counties)
  • 3-22: 66 confirmed cases, two deaths (16 different counties)
  • 3-21: 57 confirmed cases, two deaths (16 different counties)
  • 3-20: 46 confirmed cases, one death (15 different counties)
  • 3-19: 34 confirmed cases, one death (12 different counties)
  • 3-18: 23 confirmed cases, one death (eight different counties)
  • 3-17: 16 confirmed cases, one death (five different counties)
  • 3-16: 11 confirmed cases, one death (four different counties)

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved.

