Kansas COVID-19 Update: 3-24

Over 2,000 Kansans have tested negative for the COVID-19 Coronavirus.
This, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment who says that as of 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, 100 people have tested positive for COVID-19–with two deaths.
Of the positive cases, 57 are male and the age range is from age seven to 90 years-old. At this point, 2,086 people have tested negative for COVID-19 in Kansas.
In Tuesday’s media release, the KDHE also says that there are no known positive cases of COVID-19 in Saline County or the contiguous counties. However, in a social media post earlier on Tuesday, the Saline County Health Department was aware that COVID-19 is likely “here in Salina,” but had no positive cases as of 8 a.m.
So far, the KDHE reports that COVID-19 has been found in 20 Kansas counties.
Kansas Positive Case Information:
- Johnson County-36* (1 death)
- Wyandotte County-22* (1 death)
- Leavenworth County-7
- Sedgwick County-7
- Douglas County-6
- Butler County-3
- Cherokee County-2
- Linn County-2
- Lyon County-2
- Morris County-2
- Reno County-2
- Bourbon County-1
- Doniphan County-1
- Ford County-1 (Out-of-state: Oregon)
- Franklin County-1
- Jackson County-1
- Miami County-1 (Out-of-state: Missouri)
- Mitchell County-1 (On 3/23, KDHE inaccurately reported that there were two cases–there is only one for now.)
- Pottawatomie County-1
- Woodson County-1
Previous Kansas COVID-19 Updates:
- 3-24: 100 confirmed cases, two deaths (20 different counties)
- 3-23: 84 confirmed cases, two deaths (18 different counties)
- 3-22: 66 confirmed cases, two deaths (16 different counties)
- 3-21: 57 confirmed cases, two deaths (16 different counties)
- 3-20: 46 confirmed cases, one death (15 different counties)
- 3-19: 34 confirmed cases, one death (12 different counties)
- 3-18: 23 confirmed cases, one death (eight different counties)
- 3-17: 16 confirmed cases, one death (five different counties)
- 3-16: 11 confirmed cases, one death (four different counties)