Kansas COVID-19 Update: 3-24

Over 2,000 Kansans have tested negative for the COVID-19 Coronavirus.

This, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment who says that as of 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, 100 people have tested positive for COVID-19–with two deaths.

Of the positive cases, 57 are male and the age range is from age seven to 90 years-old. At this point, 2,086 people have tested negative for COVID-19 in Kansas.

In Tuesday’s media release, the KDHE also says that there are no known positive cases of COVID-19 in Saline County or the contiguous counties. However, in a social media post earlier on Tuesday, the Saline County Health Department was aware that COVID-19 is likely “here in Salina,” but had no positive cases as of 8 a.m.

So far, the KDHE reports that COVID-19 has been found in 20 Kansas counties.

Kansas Positive Case Information:

Johnson County-36* (1 death) Wyandotte County-22* (1 death) Leavenworth County-7 Sedgwick County-7 Douglas County-6 Butler County-3 Cherokee County-2 Linn County-2 Lyon County-2 Morris County-2 Reno County-2 Bourbon County-1 Doniphan County-1 Ford County-1 (Out-of-state: Oregon) Franklin County-1 Jackson County-1 Miami County-1 (Out-of-state: Missouri) Mitchell County-1 (On 3/23, KDHE inaccurately reported that there were two cases–there is only one for now.) Pottawatomie County-1 Woodson County-1

Previous Kansas COVID-19 Updates: